Bharti Airtel partners with Zee5 to offer digital content to its Wifi customers

Bharti Airtel has entered into a partnership with Zee5, India's leading OTT platform to offer exciting digital content to its WiFi customers. All customers on plans starting at Rs. 699 or higher will have Zee5 included as part of their Airtel WiFi plan at no additional cost.

Following this partnership, Zee5's exclusive content, that includes original shows, chartbuster titles, OTT movies and series across multiple languages will now be available on Airtel WiFi for viewers, giving them access to an exhaustive catalogue of digital content. From popular titles like Sam Bahadur, RRR, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Manorathangal, Vikkatakavi, The Chronicles of Amaragiri, AindhamVedham, Gyaarah Gyaarah amongst many others, Airtel WiFi customers can now enjoy a vast repository of 1.5 lakh+ hours of content.

