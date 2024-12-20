Gravita India concludes Rs 1,000-cr QIP of equity shares

The shares were priced at Rs 2,096.20 per equity share.

The qualified institutional placement (QIP), which commenced on 16 December 2024, concluded on 19 December 2024, with a total of 47,70,537 equity shares being allotted. The shares were priced at Rs 2,096.20 per share, resulting in an issue size of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

The issue price of Rs 2,096.20 is at a discount of 5%, to the floor price of Rs 2,206.49 per equity share set for the QIP issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 14.76 crore comprising 7,38,08,451 equity shares.

The QIP witnessed participation from various institutional investors, with the top five allottees receiving around 40.95% of the total issue size.

Oxbow Master Fund and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, both secured a substantial 12.40% allocation. Following, Societe Generale - ODI received allocation of 6.15%. A 5% allocation was recived by both Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company and Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 28.4% to Rs 13.52 crore on 13.8% increase in net sales to Rs 75.16 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.79% to currently trade at Rs 2,425.10 on the BSE.

