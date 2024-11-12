BHEL emerges as successful bidder NTPC's Telangana-based thermal power plant

Bharat Heavy Electricals has emerged as a successful bidder in a major contract from NTPC for the establishment of the main plant package of 3x800 MW Telangana Stage-II supercritical thermal power plant.

Under this contract, BHELs scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and civil construction.

Presently, BHEL has received a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) from NTPC for initiating the basic engineering work of Main plant package for this upcoming supercritical thermal power plant.

This project further strengthens BHELs enduring partnership with NTPC, where BHEL has contributed over 57% of NTPCs thermal power installations nationwide.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

The scrip fell 2.36% to currently trade at Rs 233.55 on the BSE.

