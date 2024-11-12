L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions wins LNTP orders from NTPC for setting up two thermal power plants

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions has secured Limited Notice to Proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The orders pertain to main plant packages of 2x800 MW Stage-II thermal power plant at Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh and 3x800 MW Stage-II thermal power plant at Nabinagar in Bihar. The scope of work involves design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of boilers, turbines, electrostatic precipitators (ESP), auxiliaries, along with the related mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and civil works.

The orders are valued above Rs 15,000 crore according to the company's classification for ultra-mega projects.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

