Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 19.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 19.47% to Rs 67.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 492.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 463.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.492.56463.0614.6416.5287.2387.6476.5278.7367.9856.90

