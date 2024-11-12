Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 19.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 492.56 croreNet profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 19.47% to Rs 67.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 492.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 463.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales492.56463.06 6 OPM %14.6416.52 -PBDT87.2387.64 0 PBT76.5278.73 -3 NP67.9856.90 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News