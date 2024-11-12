Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 19.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 19.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 492.56 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 19.47% to Rs 67.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 492.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 463.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales492.56463.06 6 OPM %14.6416.52 -PBDT87.2387.64 0 PBT76.5278.73 -3 NP67.9856.90 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Sankalp Patra will guarantee Maharashtra's development, says PM Modi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, auto stocks drag Sensex 650 pts lower to 78,900; Nifty at 23,950

Anurag Thakur hits Congress for broken promises, says Himachal govt cheated

Ranji Trophy: Could Shami's return bolster India's bowling for AUS Tests?

Britannia dips 9% in 2 days, hits over 5-mth low; brokerages mixed

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story