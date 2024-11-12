ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 74.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.54% to Rs 56.46 crore

Net profit of ARCL Organics rose 74.40% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.54% to Rs 56.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.56.4643.259.328.654.903.693.772.402.181.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News