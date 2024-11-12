Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 13.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.08% to Rs 5113.60 croreNet profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 13.80% to Rs 911.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 800.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 5113.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4258.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5113.604258.60 20 OPM %28.5826.91 -PBDT1504.501191.40 26 PBT1270.901007.20 26 NP911.20800.70 14
