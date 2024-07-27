BHEL receives LOI for Rs 10,000 crore project from Damodar Valley Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has secured a letter of intent (LOI) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to construct two 800 MW thermal power station in Koderma district, Jharkhand.

The project, valued at over Rs 10,000 crore, involves setting up thermal power units on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BHEL's scope of work includes supplying equipment such as boilers, turbines, generators, and associated auxiliaries, along with electrical and C&I systems, and balance of plant packages. The company will also handle erection, commissioning, and civil works for the project.

The project has to be completed within a period of 52 months.