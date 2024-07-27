Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BHEL receives LOI for Rs 10,000 crore project from Damodar Valley Corporation

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has secured a letter of intent (LOI) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to construct two 800 MW thermal power station in Koderma district, Jharkhand.

The project, valued at over Rs 10,000 crore, involves setting up thermal power units on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.

BHEL's scope of work includes supplying equipment such as boilers, turbines, generators, and associated auxiliaries, along with electrical and C&I systems, and balance of plant packages. The company will also handle erection, commissioning, and civil works for the project.

The project has to be completed within a period of 52 months.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

The company's net profit declined by 24.92% to Rs 484.36 in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 645.13 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sales rose 0.83% to Rs 7,883.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to Rs 7,819.37 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

The scrip had gained 1.96% to end at Rs 317.25 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

