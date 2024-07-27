Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 36.64% to Rs 70.29 crore

Net profit of Quick Heal Technologies reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.64% to Rs 70.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales70.2951.44 37 OPM %3.68-29.32 -PBDT7.60-10.35 LP PBT4.81-13.28 LP NP4.03-12.76 LP

