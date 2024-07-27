Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.64% to Rs 70.29 croreNet profit of Quick Heal Technologies reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.64% to Rs 70.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales70.2951.44 37 OPM %3.68-29.32 -PBDT7.60-10.35 LP PBT4.81-13.28 LP NP4.03-12.76 LP
