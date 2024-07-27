Ariana Grande to Serena Williams: Celebrities at Olympics opening ceremony

The Paris Olympics' opening ceremony witnessed a slew of sports and entertainment stars gracing the red carpet. NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who will also be part of the live coverage of the Games, was among the attendees. Other celebrities including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Kelly Clarkson, Vincent Cassel, Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White, Carl Lewis, and Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife Charlene also attended the event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Special Ceremony by Paris The Seine River transformed into a massive theatrical stage with a six-kilometre-long parade of nearly 100 boats transporting thousands of athletes from over 200 countries past spectators lining the banks.





Prelude to the Olympics

Earlier, Louis Vuitton had hosted the Prelude to the Olympics event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. The event was led by Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour, with notable figures such as actress Charlize Theron, rapper Snoop Dogg, sports icon Serena Williams, Spanish singer Rosalía, and French actor Omar Sy also serving as chairs. The guest list featured numerous high-profile celebrities.





Snoop Dogg also carried the iconic Olympic torch before the start of the opening ceremony, surprising fans worldwide.

All these celebrities attended the opening ceremony and walked the red carpet.

Big Performances at the Ceremony

The spectacular opening ceremony featured performances by big names like Lady Gaga and Malian-French singer Aya Nakamura. As countries continued to cover the route, these performances kept entertaining the crowd and fans worldwide.

The ceremony included several other performances, taking everyone through some of France's traditional buildings and iconic moments over the years.





