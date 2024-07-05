Bigbloc Construction soars on bonus share issue proposal

Bigbloc Construction jumped 6.32% to Rs 253.30 after AAC blocks maker said that its board will meet on Friday, 19 July 2024, to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.

The announcement was made during maket hours today, 05 July 2024.

BigBloc Construction is one of the largest and only listed company in the AAC Block Space. BigBloc operates three AAC Block plants: one in Umargaon District Valsad, Gujarat, another in Wada, Maharashtra, and the third in Kapadvanj, District Kheda, Gujarat. The new facility in Kheda is companys fourth plant, uniquely equipped to manufacture both AAC blocks and the innovative AAC wall, known as the ZmartBuild wall. BigBloc is among very few company in AAC industry to generate carbon credits.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 54.09% to Rs 8.66 crore on a 45.97% increase in sales to Rs 67.95 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

