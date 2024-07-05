Bank of India up for third consecutive session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 120.49, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.49% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% jump in NIFTY and a 65.69% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 120.49, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24279.9. The Sensex is at 79810.25, down 0.3%. Bank of India has gained around 2.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7266, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

