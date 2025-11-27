Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics' Drug Substance Facility in Bengaluru Classified as Voluntary Action Indicated

Biocon Biologics' Drug Substance Facility in Bengaluru Classified as Voluntary Action Indicated

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) CDER-OC, Office of Manufacturing Quality, has classified Biocon Biologics' Drug Substance Facility at Biocon Campus, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

This relates to the inspection conducted by the agency between 26 August to 03 September 2025, and pertains to the manufacture and supply of Human Recombinant Insulin (rh- Insulin) and Biosimilar Pegfilgrastim Drug Substance to the United States.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CarTrade Tech defers proposed consolidation discussion with Girnar Software

INR stays range bound; Dollar weakness could aid upside

Brigade Group signs lease deed for 4.859 acres of land in Thiruvananthapuram

SWSOLAR bags solar PV project in South Africa worth Rs 1,313 cr

GIFT Nifty suggests midly positive opening for equities; China's industrial profits down over 5% YoY

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story