Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Handok

Biocon signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Handok

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For commercialization of Synthetic Liraglutide used in treatment of chronic weight management

Biocon announced the signing of an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Handok, a specialty pharmaceutical company in South Korea, for the commercialization of its vertically integrated, complex drug product, Synthetic Liraglutide.

Liraglutide is an injection in pre-filled pen, used in the treatment of chronic weight management as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the terms of this agreement Biocon will undertake the development, manufacturing and supply of the drug product, and Handok will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval and commercialization in the South Korean market.

Handok is amongst Korea's leading companies in the management of diabetes, offering a host of solutions from diagnosis to treatment and care. The Company's diabetic portfolio includes products such as Amaryl, Tenelia and the recently launched Barozen Fit, a real time glucose monitoring device.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Biocon signs distribution and supply agreement with Medix

Biocon inks pact with Medix to commercialize weight mgmt product

Biocon edges higher after obtaining UK MHRA nod for diabetes drug Liraglutide

Biocon gains after receiving MHRA UK approval for Liraglutide injection

Biocon jumps after inking pact with Biomm SA

US Market tumbles as inflation woes weigh

Stock alert: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Honasa, Indigo, Schneider Electric, Sun Pharma

Heavy FII buying paves way for green day ahead

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Simran Farms consolidated net profit declines 96.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story