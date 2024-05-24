Simran Farms consolidated net profit declines 96.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.32% to Rs 138.42 croreNet profit of Simran Farms declined 96.85% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.32% to Rs 138.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 89.39% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.55% to Rs 486.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 366.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
