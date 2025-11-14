Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 461.83% to Rs 13.54 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 461.83% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.542.410.894.980.180.130.110.030.080.02

