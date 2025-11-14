Mitshi India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.78% to Rs 0.51 crore

Mitshi India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.78% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.511.1804.2400.0500.0500.05

