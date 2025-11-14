Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 35.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.71% to Rs 149.44 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 35.61% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.71% to Rs 149.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

