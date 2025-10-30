Birla Cable standalone net profit declines 65.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.11% to Rs 176.07 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 65.50% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 176.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 181.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

