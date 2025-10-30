Gillette India standalone net profit rises 8.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 810.81 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 8.00% to Rs 143.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 810.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 781.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.810.81781.8225.6224.36212.40196.49192.72177.25143.65133.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News