Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 47.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics rose 47.46% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 83.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.83.7887.473.333.441.791.711.321.150.870.59

