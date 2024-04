Birla Pivot, Aditya Birla Group's B2B e-commerce platform for building materials, has hit a remarkable milestone of achieving Rs. 1,000 crore revenue in its first year of operations - FY24. This achievement has placed Birla Pivot, the business unit of Grasim Industries, as one of the fastest-growing entities to achieve such a milestone in the B2B e-commerce space.

