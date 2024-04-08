Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Industries Ltd soars 1.41%, rises for third straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd soars 1.41%, rises for third straight session

Apr 08 2024
Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2438.5, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% gain in NIFTY and a 74.95% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2438.5, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22676. The Sensex is at 74771.35, up 0.7%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 8.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21600.9, up 2.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2441.8, up 1.11% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% gain in NIFTY and a 74.95% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 38.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

