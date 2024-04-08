IDFC Ltd soars 3.28%, Gains for third straight session

IDFC Ltd is quoting at Rs 121.35, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.5% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% gain in NIFTY and a 17.53% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

IDFC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.35, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22676. The Sensex is at 74771.35, up 0.7%. IDFC Ltd has added around 6.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which IDFC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21556.65, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 121.95, up 3.35% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

