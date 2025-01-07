Birlasoft recognized as supplier under UK Govt's G-Cloud 14 Procurement Framework

Birlasoft has been officially recognised as a supplier on the UK Government's G-Cloud 14 Procurement Framework. This achievement reinforces Birlasoft's commitment to advancing digital transformation and innovation within the public sector.

As an approved supplier under Lot 3 Cloud Support, Birlasoft will offer a wide range of cloud support and testing services tailored to meet the unique needs of public sector organisations. These services encompass our cloud migration, modernisation frameworks, security, assurance services (CloudOps), and financial operations (FinOps). Additionally, Birlasoft's specialised offerings, such as advanced testing solutions including test consulting, automation, and quality engineering, along with enterprise systems and next-generation digital testing, will further bolster its capabilities.

