SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1.37%, up for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 740.5, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.54% in last one year as compared to a 10.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.26% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 740.5, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 23731.35. The Sensex is at 78235.11, up 0.35%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has gained around 2.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23317.85, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 740.6, up 0.88% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 3.54% in last one year as compared to a 10.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.26% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 31.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News