Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 28.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 968.00 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 28.17% to Rs 121.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 968.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 868.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales968.00868.86 11 OPM %14.4516.29 -PBDT187.70149.55 26 PBT167.00130.69 28 NP121.4094.72 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

