Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 28.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 968.00 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 28.17% to Rs 121.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 968.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 868.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.968.00868.8614.4516.29187.70149.55167.00130.69121.4094.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News