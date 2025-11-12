Blue Pearl Agriventures standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.76% to Rs 12.44 crore

Net profit of Blue Pearl Agriventures declined 22.22% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.76% to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.447.462.976.430.370.480.370.480.280.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News