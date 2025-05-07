Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 4018.96 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 20.62% to Rs 193.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 4018.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3327.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.48% to Rs 591.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 414.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 11967.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9685.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

