Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 4018.96 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 20.62% to Rs 193.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 4018.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3327.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.48% to Rs 591.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 414.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 11967.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9685.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4018.963327.77 21 11967.659685.36 24 OPM %6.947.27 -7.316.87 - PBDT284.24242.45 17 900.79654.77 38 PBT248.82214.13 16 772.42557.16 39 NP193.64160.54 21 591.24414.95 42

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

