Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 4018.96 croreNet profit of Blue Star rose 20.62% to Rs 193.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 4018.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3327.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.48% to Rs 591.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 414.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 11967.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9685.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content