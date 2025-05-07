Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Infra wins water supply infra project of Rs 129 cr in Uttar Pradesh

Om Infra wins water supply infra project of Rs 129 cr in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Om Infra has been awarded a major water supply infrastructure project worth Rs 129 crore by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), Shahjahanpur.

The project scope encompasses surveying, soil investigation, design and supply of all materials, labour, T & P etc. complete for construction/Repairing of over Head Tank, Pump house, Boundary wall, staff quarter, gate, site, site development, laying & jointing rising main, distribution system & making House connections with distribution network and construction of New/ Rebore tube wells including PLS SCADA automation of all tube wells as per specifications in tender document complete in all respect including commissioning testing trials & run defect liabilities on turnkey basis and handing over the complete works to Nagar Nigam, Shahjahanpur, Distt. Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

