Navin Fluorine International enters into strategic agreement with Chemours Company

Navin Fluorine International announced a strategic agreement with The Chemours Company to manufacture and establish initial capacity of Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid proprietary product of Chemours at its Surat facilities. This product, a path-breaking technological innovation, addresses the growing demands of advanced data centers and AI hardware for high performance, sustainable and cost-effective cooling solutions. The product aims to deliver significant energy efficiency, reduced water requirements as well as a materially lower physical footprint for data centres.

Under the agreement, Navin Fluorine will establish manufacturing facility at Surat, Gujarat, at an estimated capex of $14MN, including $5MN of contribution by Chemours. The project is expected to be operational during 1QFY27 (April 2026 to June 2026). As market adoption deepens, Navin Fluorine and Chemours will get into discussions for servicing a potentially higher demand.

