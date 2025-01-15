Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index increasing 65.54 points or 0.61% at 10872.2 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.36%), Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 2.15%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.12%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.81%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.34%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.31%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.19%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.94%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 0.9%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.56%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 0.84%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.81%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 61.2 or 0.12% at 51334.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 66.49 points or 0.44% at 14877.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.75 points or 0% at 23175.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 116.6 points or 0.15% at 76616.23.

On BSE,1599 shares were trading in green, 1436 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

