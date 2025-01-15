Optiemus Infracom inks pact with Taiwan-based KunWay Technology

Optiemus Infracom said that its subsidiary Optemus Unmanned Systems (OUS) has entered into a partnership with KunWay Technology, a Taiwan-based drone manufacturing company to manufacture their wide range portfolio of drones in India.

OUS will be selling, manufacturing and localising some of the shortlisted products for the Indian market. The partnership is also open to explore Kunways extended product portfolio on a case-to-case basis.

OUS will leverage its local expertise and infrastructure to manufacture KunWays drone products from the facilities in Noida, India.

KunWay is based out of the Chiayi AI Drone Center in Taiwan. The company is devoted to the drone product, AI system design and development to provide appropriate solutions for drone applications and has customers in USA and Japan. The company has continued to develop and combine AI technology to achieve precise operations, optimizing products according to evolving needs of its global customers.

The announcement is significant as it comes in the backdrop, when the Indian government declared 2025 as the year of reforms for the Indian Defence sector.

Ashok Gupta, executive chairman, Optiemus Infracom, said: We are happy to partner with KunWay to take further their localization journey of drone manufacturing in India, its a great testimony for Indias growing technology prowess.

We are witnessing fast paced adoption of technology and it is increasing at a rapid pace, especially in the domains of defence and homeland security. In line with keeping abreast with these changing times, we are looking to expand our portfolio of products in the Indian market.

Our partnership with KunWay is in line with this goal and we aim to launch their products in the Indian market and localize as per the need of defence and homeland security and bring India on a global stage of drone manufacturing."

Optiemus Infracom is a telecommunications and manufacturing enterprise. It has multi-domain expertise in distribution, marketing and manufacturing (through subsidiaries and/or associates) of mobile & telecom products in the Indian subcontinent.

The scrip fell 1.47% to currently trade at Rs 685.50 on the BSE.

