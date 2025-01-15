Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index rising 73.78 points or 1.15% at 6499.12 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 6.34%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.34%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.31%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.45%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.48%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.31%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.06%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.37%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.8%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 61.2 or 0.12% at 51334.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 66.49 points or 0.44% at 14877.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.75 points or 0% at 23175.3.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 116.6 points or 0.15% at 76616.23.

On BSE,1599 shares were trading in green, 1436 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News