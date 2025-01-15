Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares rise

Power shares rise

Image
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index rising 73.78 points or 1.15% at 6499.12 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 6.34%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.34%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.31%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.45%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.48%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.31%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.06%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.37%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.8%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 61.2 or 0.12% at 51334.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 66.49 points or 0.44% at 14877.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.75 points or 0% at 23175.3.

Also Read

US bans imports from 37 Chinese companies for human rights abuses in Uyghur

LIVE news: SIT to file charge sheet soon Sambhal violence case as deadline approaches

HDFC AMC gains 4% after posting strong Q3 results; profit jumps 31%

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 80 pts higher at 76,5700; Nifty at 23,175; Maruti Suzuki, NTPC gain lead

Laxmi Dental IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

The BSE Sensex index was up 116.6 points or 0.15% at 76616.23.

On BSE,1599 shares were trading in green, 1436 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Utilties stocks edge higher

Welspun Corp edge higher on inking MoU with Saudi Aramco

Premier Energies edges higher after bagging supply orders worth Rs 1,460 crore

Hathway Cable slides after Q3 PAT fall 39% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spikes 3.95%, BSE Utilities index Rises 1.2%

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story