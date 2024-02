On 26 February 2024

The Board of Canara Bank will meet on 26 February 2024 to seek in principle approval from the Board for Sub-Division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Bank subject to prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other Statutory/Regulatory/Government of India approvals, as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel