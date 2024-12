At meeting held on 27 December 2024

The Board of Cigniti Technologies at its meeting held on 27 December 2024 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Cigniti Technologies with and into Coforge and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder (Scheme).

