Adani Enterprises announced that pursuant to the allotment of further equity shares by Jhar Mineral Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary company (JMRPL), the Company's stake in JMRPL has been diluted to 51%. Accordingly, effective today i.e. 27 December 2024, JMRPL will be a subsidiary (and not a wholly owned subsidiary) of the Company.

