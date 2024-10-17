Board of DCW approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 17 October 2024

The Board of DCW at its meeting held on 17 October 2024 has approved the following change in directorate:

a) Resignation of Pramod Kumar Jain (DIN: 00380458) as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company w.e.f the close of business hours of 31 October 2024.

b) Appointment of Bakul Jain (DIN: 00380256), Managing Director as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 01 November 2024.

c) Appointment of Pramod Kumar Jain (DIN: 00380458) as the Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 01 November 2024.