Board of DCW approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 17 October 2024

The Board of DCW at its meeting held on 17 October 2024 has approved the following change in directorate:

a) Resignation of Pramod Kumar Jain (DIN: 00380458) as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company w.e.f the close of business hours of 31 October 2024.

b) Appointment of Bakul Jain (DIN: 00380256), Managing Director as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 01 November 2024.

c) Appointment of Pramod Kumar Jain (DIN: 00380458) as the Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 01 November 2024.

d) Appointment of Ashish Jain as an Additional Director in the capacity of Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 01 November 2024.

e) Appointment of Sonika Jain as President (Senior management personnel) of the Company.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

