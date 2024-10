Sequent Scientific has allotted 60,000 equity shares under ESOP on 16 October 2024.

Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the issued and the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 49,91,63,990/-consisting of 249581995 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. Rs. 49,92,83,990/-consisting of 249641995 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

