Board of Filatex India approves Rs 155 cr expansion project at Dahej

Board of Filatex India approves Rs 155 cr expansion project at Dahej

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 29 January 2025

The Board of Filatex India at its meeting held on 29 January 2025 has approved the company's expansion project for additional manufacturing facilities of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) of 19800 MTPA, Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) of 14400 MTPA and Draw Textured Yarn (DTY) of 14400 MTPA at its existing unit at Dahej. The estimated cost of this expansion is projected at/about Rs. 155 crore and the expected date of commissioning is June 2026.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

