Board of Adani Power approves fund raising up to Rs 5,000 cr via QIP

At meeting held on

The Board of Adani Power at its meeting held on 29 January 2025 has approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 each of the Company and / or other eligible securities or any combination thereof (hereinafter referred for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 5,000 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of qualified institutions placement (QIP) or other permissible mode in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News