Monday, March 24, 2025 | 07:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these 3 stocks on March 24

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these 3 stocks on March 24

The stock price of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has been range-bound, but a bullish breakout is now underway, with prices surpassing multiple highs

trading, market, stocks

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock recommendations 

NSE Scrip – CHOLAHLDNG
View -   Bullish
Last Close – Rs 1,692.30
The stock price has been range-bound, but a bullish breakout is now underway, with prices surpassing multiple highs. This breakout is backed by strong volume and a bullish candlestick pattern. Volume analysis reveals lower volumes during downturns compared to strong volumes on the upside, signalling accumulation by strong hands. Based on these factors, we hold a strong bullish outlook on this counter.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' CHOLAHLDNG around Rs 1,692 - 1,685 | Stop loss: Rs 1,610 | Target: Rs 1,890.

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

How to trade Gold today? Praveen Singh of Mirae Asset Sharekhan suggests

silver trading silver investment

Silver to consolidate in near term: Praveen Singh, Mirae Asset Sharekhan

stock market trading

Here's derivative strategy on Nifty Bank by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggest 'Bull Call Spread' on Nifty50

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Power Grid, HDFC Bank among top bets by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

 
NSE Scrip – MAZDOCK
 
View -   Bullish
Last Close – Rs 2,591.40
On the weekly chart, prices have been consolidating since July after reaching highs near Rs 2,900. However, after establishing a base around Rs 2,000, a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle pattern has emerged. The RSI, having stabilized around Rs 50, has now crossed above Rs 60, signalling a bullish crossover and a momentum shift in favour of the bulls. Additionally, prices remain well above key moving averages, reinforcing the strength of the uptrend.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' MAZDOCK around Rs 2,591 - Rs 2,580 | Stop loss: Rs 2,400 | Target: Rs 3,000
 
NSE Scrip – QUESS
View -   Bullish
Last Close – Rs 683
On the daily chart, a bullish reversal breakout from a Cup and Handle pattern is underway. This breakout is reinforced by prices surpassing the 200-day SMA, which previously acted as resistance, signalling a change in polarity. Additionally, the smoothened RSI has crossed above the 60 zone, confirming bullish momentum. As a result, prices are likely to witness an upward trend in the near term.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' QUESS around Rs 683 - Rs 680 | Stop loss: Rs 659 | Target: Rs 735.  (Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Tariffs, earnings key for FII flows after ₹1.54 trillion pullout in FY25

Premiumbond markets

Market quicksand: Smallcap mutual funds trapped in deep liquidity mud

Premiumchart

Street Signs: Mkt may build on upside momentum, F&O stocks to swell to 219

Premiummergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, PE investments, investments

M&A deals rise 26% to $99.9 bn in FY25 on increased PE investments

Premiumchart

A broad-based market rally flexes its muscles: Strength or just a stretch?

Topics : Stock calls stocks technical analysis technical analysis Market technicals Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

CSK vs MI LIVE ScoreSRH vs RR LIVE ScoreIPL 2025 Opening CeremonySRH vs RR Playing 11Active Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyMI vs CSK Playing 11IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon