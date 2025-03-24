Monday, March 24, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi braces for warm week ahead; strong winds expected from March 27

Delhi braces for warm week ahead; strong winds expected from March 27

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius on March 26, while March 25 and 27 will see highs of 36 degrees Celsius, making these the hottest days of March

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Temperatures are expected to rise this week and may reach 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Monday morning. The temperature remained lower than usual at night, offering much-needed relief. Recently, the mercury had spiked, touching 34 degrees Celsius on some days.
 

Weather updates for today

 
Temperatures are expected to rise this week and may reach 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Monday’s forecast indicated a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 7 per cent, with wind speed at 7 km/h.
 

IMD’s forecast for the week

 
From March 24 to March 26, the sky is likely to remain clear. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius on March 26, while March 25 and 27 will see highs of 36 degrees Celsius, making these the hottest days of March. Strong surface winds, with speeds of 20–30 km/h, are likely to prevail over the national capital from March 27 to 29. Despite the rise in maximum temperatures, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.
 
 

Delhi’s AQI update

 
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 183 at 7 am on March 24, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 194 at 4 pm on March 23.
 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

 
On Tuesday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.
 

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

