DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Delhi's bowlers vs Lucknow's batters after toss at 7 PM
IPL 2025 live cricket score updates: Rishabh Pant, who is the costliest player (Rs 27 crore) in IPL history, will lead Lucknow, while Axar Patel will be at the helm of affairs for Delhi.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are the two teams whose key players have changed after the IPL 2025 mega auction. And in the build-up to this crossover of big players, the 4th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played at Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on March 24 (Monday). Rishabh Pant, who is the costliest player (Rs 27 crore) in IPL history, will lead Lucknow, while Axar Patel, who has been retained, will be at the helm of affairs for Delhi.
Despite Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi being their home venue since the start of the IPL, in the previous two editions, DC have been starting their IPL campaign with two games in Vizag.
Among the highest-scoring venues, still a bit tough for batters
Vizag is one of the high-scoring venues in India and, since 2024, has the third-highest batting run rate.
Vizag wasn’t always a scoring venue, and in the 13 IPL matches played here from 2012 to 2019, the average score was 157, with a batting run rate of 7.6. But in 2024, the stadium was renovated after a few years of neglect and emerged as a high-scoring venue in the previous year after hosting the IPL for the first time since 2019.
In the first game here, DC vs CSK, DC scored 191 runs and halted CSK at 171. In the second game, KKR smashed the 3rd highest total in IPL history—272 runs—and then Delhi was bowled out for 166 runs.
However, batters have had a bit of a tough time keeping their wickets while hitting out, as Vizag has the lowest balls per dismissal among all Indian venues in T20s since 2024.
Highest batting run rate in T20s since 2024 (Indian venues, 10+ mats)
- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: 9.7
- M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: 9.3
- Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam (Vizag): 9.2
- Holkar Stadium in Indore: 9.0
Highest totals in IPL:
- 287 – SRH (v RCB, Bengaluru 2024),
- 282 - SRH (v RR, Hyderabad 2025)
- 277 – SRH (v MI, Hyderabad 2024)
- 272 – KKR (v DC, Vizag 2024)
IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11
DC Playing 11 (probables): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Sub: T Natarajan
LSG Playing 11 (probables): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.
Impact Sub: Akash Deep
DC vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel and Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST today.
DC vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
6:29 PM
IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head last season
DC and LSG played each others twice last season and DC secured the win on both the ocassions.
6:26 PM
IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have come face to face five times before today, out of which DC have won twice while LSG have emerged victorious on three ocassions.
6:26 PM
IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Will Rahul play in middle order for Delhi
KL Rahul to play in the middle order?
Delhi Capitals were initially set to feature the opening pair of Jake Fraser-McGurk and KL Rahul. However, with Harry Brook unavailable, DC may bring in Faf du Plessis to open the innings with Jake Fraser. While Abishek Porel enjoyed DC’s confidence to play in the top order in IPL 2024, KL Rahul could move to No. 4 or lower and may be seen as a middle-order batter in the upcoming IPL season.
KL Rahul is short on experience when it comes to batting in the middle order in the IPL. The last time he played in that role was in 2016, when he batted at No. 4 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
For the opening position, DC have three options: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and Abishek Porel. KL and Faf have predominantly played as openers in the IPL, and DC appeared keen to keep Abishek Porel in the top order following his strong performances while opening with Jake Fraser.
This leaves DC in a spot of bother, potentially having to shift at least two players from their most preferred batting positions. In the current scenario, they could choose to open with Jake Fraser and Faf, with Porel and KL occupying the No. 3 and No. 4 slots.
KL Rahul in IPL (by bat position):
Opener: Inns – 99
Runs – 4183
Avg – 48.6
SR – 137
At #3:
Inns – 7
Runs – 112
Avg – 16
SR – 96
At #4:
Inns – 11
Runs – 324
Avg – 46.3
SR – 131
6:22 PM
IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Battle against former team
Skippers of both sides from last season will be in opposite camps today, as Pant will be seen leading LSG while KL Rahul will be playing for DC. But who will hand the loss to their former team today? Stay tuned to find out.
6:20 PM
IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Lucknow's full squad for today's match
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, RS Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Aiden Markram, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
6:20 PM
IPL 2025 | DC vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Delhi's full squad for today's match
Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari
6:08 PM
IPL 2025 today's match: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi vs Lucknow match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Vizag. As both the teams prepare for their opening clash under new leadership. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest updates on DC vs LSG IPL match from build-up to the end of the live match.
First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST