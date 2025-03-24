Monday, March 24, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MPs to get ₹1.24 lakh monthly salary, daily allowance increased to ₹2,500

The salary of MPs has been raised by 24 per cent, increasing from ₹1 lakh to ₹1,24,000 per month; daily allowance revised to ₹2,500 per day, while the pension has been increased to ₹31,000 per month

The last salary revision took place in 2018, when MPs' salaries were increased to ₹1 lakh per month.

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

The central government has approved an increase in the salary, allowances, pension, and additional pension for Members of Parliament (MPs) and former parliamentarians.  
 
According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the revised pay structure will be implemented retrospectively from April 1, 2023. The salary of MPs has been raised by 24 per cent, increasing from ₹1 lakh to ₹1,24,000 per month. The daily allowance has also been revised to ₹2,500 per day, while the pension has been increased to ₹31,000 per month. The additional pension for each year of service beyond five years has also been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per month.
 
 
The revision has been carried out under the provisions of the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, and is based on the Cost Inflation Index specified in the Income-tax Act, 1961.
 
With the inclusion of salary, constituency, and office allowances, MPs will now receive a total monthly remuneration of ₹2,54,000. They are also entitled to a daily allowance when Parliament is in session.  
 
The last salary revision took place in 2018, when MPs' salaries were increased to ₹1 lakh per month. That year, late finance minister Arun Jaitley introduced a proposal for automatic salary revisions every five years, linked to inflation.  

Additional allowances

 
Apart from their salaries, MPs receive several allowances and benefits. They are granted ₹70,000 per month as a Constituency Allowance and ₹60,000 per month as an office allowance. In terms of privileges, MPs and their families are entitled to free medical care. They can avail themselves of 34 domestic flights annually and enjoy unlimited first-class train travel for both official and personal use.  
 
The MPs are also provided with rent-free accommodation in prime locations of New Delhi. Their communication expenses are covered through telephone benefits amounting to ₹1.5 lakh per year.  
 
For utilities, they are allocated 50,000 units of free electricity and 4 lakh litres of free water annually.

