Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,770

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,770

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,290

gold

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 89,770.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:27 AM IST



Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 89,770 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,290.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 89,770.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 89,970.
 
   

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 82,990.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 82,440.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,00,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,09,900.
 
US gold edged higher on Monday as concerns over US President Donald Trump's impending reciprocal tariffs and the potential for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year supported bullion's safe-haven appeal.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,025.12 an ounce, as of 0005 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $3,030.70.
 
Gold reached a record high of $3,057.21 per ounce last Thursday as trade tensions fuelled safe-haven demand. Zero-yield bullion is seen as a hedge against geopolitical turmoil, economic uncertainties, and inflation.
 
Spot silver gained 0.1 per cent to $33.06 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.7 per cent to $981.25 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $962.54.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

