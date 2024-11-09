Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Equitas SFB Q2 PAT slumps 94% YoY to Rs 13 crore

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) reported bank's net profit tumbled 93.5% to Rs 12.88 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 198.14 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total income stood at Rs 1,793.80 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 16.45% on YoY basis.

Profit before tax tanked 92.49% year on year (YoY) to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Net interest income in September 2024 quarter stood at Rs 802 crore, up 4.7% from Rs 766 crore posted in same quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 7.69% in Q2 of FY25 as compared to 8.43% recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 2.95% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 2.12% in Q2 FY24. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) increased to 0.97% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 0.91% in Q2 FY25.

Gross slippages stood at 5.80% in September 2024 quarter as compared to 3.47% in same quarter previous fiscal.

Gross advances stood at Rs 36,053 crore, registering a growth of 15.45% YoY. The bank registered disbursements de-growth of 2.24% YoY to Rs 4,850 crore. Deposits grew 29.25% YoY to reach Rs 39,859 crore.

During the quarter, return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 0.11% and 0.86%, respectively.

The bank's net worth stood at Rs 5,947 crore. As of 30 September 2024, Total CRAR at 19.36%, Tier I at 18.11% and Tier II at 1.25%.

The banks Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) as on 30 September 2024 was 158.79%.

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers products and services to meet the needs of individuals with limited access to formal financing channels, as well as affluent and mass affluent, small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank slipped 2.44% to end at Rs 68.69 on Friday, 8 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

