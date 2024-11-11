Board of Goodyear India approves change in chairperson

At meeting held on 11 November 2024

The Board of Goodyear India at its meeting held on 11 November 2024 has approved the appointment of Varsha Chaudhary Jain (DIN: 08388940) as Chairperson of the Board with effect from 12 November 2024.

The Board accepted the resignation tendered by Nitesh Kumar Jain, (DIN: 10615116) from the position of Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 11 November 2024 due to pre-occupation and other personal commitments.

