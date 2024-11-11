Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Goodyear India approves change in chairperson

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 11 November 2024

The Board of Goodyear India at its meeting held on 11 November 2024 has approved the appointment of Varsha Chaudhary Jain (DIN: 08388940) as Chairperson of the Board with effect from 12 November 2024.

The Board accepted the resignation tendered by Nitesh Kumar Jain, (DIN: 10615116) from the position of Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 11 November 2024 due to pre-occupation and other personal commitments.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

