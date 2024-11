At meeting held on 11 November 2024

The Board of EPL at its meeting held on 11 November 2024 has approved the following change in directorate:

1. Accepted the resignation of Aniket Damle (DIN: 08538557) as Non-Executive Director of the Company.

2. Appointed Ayshwarya Vikram (DIN: 08153649), as an Additional (Non-Executive, Non Independent) Director of the Company.

