Board of Insecticides India approves acquisition of Kaeros Research

At meeting held on 11 November 2024

The Board of Insecticides India at its meeting held on 11 November 2024 has approved to make an investment in Kaeros Research by acquiring to equity share capital of 100% of the Issued and paid-up share capital of the Target Company from its existing shareholders (i.e. Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, Sanskar Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal), subject to the compliances with the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable laws and such other regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required.

